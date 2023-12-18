SAN ANGELO, TX— Longhorns senior point guard Emily Jackson achieved the goal of surpassing 1,000 career points on December 5th against Highland.

Jackson, a four-year starter, made history as the first Longhorn to achieve this goal. Being honored was a surprise, and representing Bronte held significant meaning, especially in her senior year. She explains that this honor is something she will cherish for the rest of her life.

“Yeah, it was a big surprise. I had no idea that they were going to do this. Whenever I heard my name, that was the first time it registered that they were talking about me. So the girls did a good job keeping it from me, but whenever I heard my name and what I had done, it was something I will never forget. It’s little things that make a difference in your life, and it is small but, it means all the hard work and time I had with the girls paid off as well,” said Jackson.