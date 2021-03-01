Elks ‘Veterans Stand Down’ event rescheduled for March 12, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The “Veterans Stand Down” event will now be held on March 12, 2021.

The event was originally scheduled for early February but was postponed twice due to inclement weather.

“The San Angelo Elks Lodge # 1880 is partnering with Military Veteran Peer Network, and the West Texas VA Heathcare System to hold the rescheduled event from 1000 to 1400 hrs at MHMR of the Concho Valley, located at 1501 W Beauregard Avenue in San Angelo. The event is being funded in part from an Elks National Foundation Spotlight Grant,” representatives from the Elks Lodge said in a statement. “The Stand Down will be for Veterans in San Angelo and surrounding areas who are experiencing need for housing services and other local resource information. Cold weather items will be accessible to our Veteran population.”

There will also be many other resources available to veterans. Veterans are asked to bring a copy of their DD 214, Military ID card, or a VA ID card.

“If you served in the United States Armed Forces, come find out what the VA, and other community resources are available to you and your family. If you know of a veteran that does not have permanent housing, please let them know about this event” Elks Lodge representatives said.

For additional information, please contact Laura Ozona at 432-213-5796 , Tammy Egger at 325-656-5486, or Richard Rodriguez at 325-812-5241.