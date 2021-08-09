Elks Lodge to celebrate grand reopening after 6-month closure

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Elks Lodge will hold a Grand Reopening Celebration on August 21, 2021, after being shuttered since mid-February.

According to an announcement by Elks San Angelo, the lodge at 2121 South Chadbourne was closed in February to repair damage caused by the winter freeze. The Elks say “Since Mid-February the San Angelo Elks Lodge has been closed due to the water damage from the Ice Storm, and the subsequent Fire Suppression Pipes bursting.”

Elks Lodge Grand Reopening Flyer

The celebration will include finger-foods, games, prizes and “much more,” according to the announcement, and will take place between 6PM and 9PM.