Elks Lodge host district clinic

SAN ANGELO, Texas– Elk Lodge of San Angelo host a district clinic for a number of different Elks from around Texas.

Andy Mishaga, TESA President said, “It’s essentially a refresher course and we also use this for socialization. Lot of the lodges in the state of Texas have considerable distances between them, and so this is an opportunity for the lodges to come together and share information.”

Elks invest in their communities to help children grow up healthy and drug-free, meet the needs of today’s veterans, and improve the quality of life.

“My slogan for this year is Elk Strong, Texas Proud. Proud, I made an acronym. Which stands for “P”, is to preserver in all the work you do, “R”, respect all Elks, “O”, out preform the previous work you’ve done, “U”, understand and overcome any obstacles in your place, “D”, is to dedicate yourself to the task at hand.”