SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association announced that the Eli Young Band will be performing at the upcoming Cinch Roping Fiesta.

The announcement came through a Facebook post on Friday, Aug. 4. The Eli Young Band is a Texas-born country music band known for hit songs such as “Crazy Girl,” “Even if It Breaks Your Heart” and “Love Ain’t.”

The Cinch Roping Fiesta was first held in 1954 as a way to help the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association generate revenue during the stock show and rodeo off-season. The festival includes competitions such as tie-down roping and match roping and features live music, vendors and a Sunday church service. The rodeo association also recently incorporated a women’s breakaway roping competition in 2022, marking the first time women were included in the Cinch Roping Fiesta.

The Cinch Roping Fiesta will be held at the Foster Communications Coliseum and 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena from Thursday, Oct. 26, to Sunday, Oct. 29. Tickets for the event will be available for purchase on Monday, Oct. 2, starting at 8 a.m.