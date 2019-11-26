Elevated fire risk for the Concho Valley tomorrow afternoon

Another warm and windy afternoon is expected across the Concho Valley tomorrow. Areas that have yet to receive rainfall on this Monday evening will be at a higher risk. Weather conditions will be favorable for wind driven grass fires during the afternoon and early evening. Fires that start could spread rapidly and become out of control. Relative humidity levels will fall to 20-25% throughout the afternoon. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 15-20 mph with wind gusts approaching up to 40 mph in some spots. Afternoon high temperatures will top out around 80 degrees.