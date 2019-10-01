Electronic billboard shows porn in Michigan

(WDIV) Police are investigating after a graphic video played on an electronic billboard Saturday night in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

According to authorities, it started just after 11 p.m. and was on the billboard on I-75 near M-59 for about a half hour.

“It was very bizarre,” said Chuck McMahon. “I thought maybe it was a billboard for a strip club or something.”

McMahon didn’t call police, but others did. Police said multiple people called 911 after seeing the explicit video.

“I was just looking up at it and I was like, ‘Huh, oh, wow. That’s porn,'” McMahon said.

Police arrived on the scene within minutes of the first call.

