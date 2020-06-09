Elections Office prepares for variety of situations for upcoming races

The next opportunity to vote is on July 14, 2020 for a Democratic Primary runoff for United States Senator and Railroad Commissioner. You can see a sample ballot here.

The Tom Green County Elections Office has been preparing for and will follow CDC guidelines for voters who do so in person.

“We are going to provide each voter a glove so they can use that glove to sign, check in, vote then dispose of that. We also hope our voters will be kind and courteous and wear a mask when they come in to vote,” Election Administrator Vona Hudson said.

Social distancing is also strongly encouraged, and the staff will be disinfecting equipment throughout the day. The staff is also prepared to carry follow guidelines in November if they are still recommended by the CDC.

“For the July 14 Democratic Primary runoff election, the deadline to update or change voter registration information is June 15. The form may be postmarked the 15 to qualify for the July 14 election. Early voting has been extended but there will not be any voting on July 3 and July 4. The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is July 2. The application must be in the office by that date and it cannot be delivered in person once early voting has begun,” Hudson said.

The hours one can vote are listed below:

Overall, Hudson says she hasn’t seen an increase in voter registration numbers and there are a few things still up in the air. However, they are preparing for an increase in curbside voting and possibly mail in ballots.

“There are several cases in court for ballot by mail and trying to get that to where it would be opened up to more folks, so we’re ordering extra ballot supplies in case we have to go that way and we are starting to see a trickle of folks that qualify are actually going ahead and applying for ballot by mail,” Hudson said.

Hudson says currently there are a little over 67,000 Tom Green County residents registered to vote.

According to the U.S. Census website, the current total population for tom green county is around 120,000.

“We have all of our voter registration applications and ballot by mail applications on our webpage, which is votetomgreencounty.org,” Hudson said.

If you’d like to volunteer with the Elections Office, they are training new volunteers in case others aren’t able to help.