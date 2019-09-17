El Paso Police work to inform public about West Texas gangs

EL PASO, TX – The El Paso Police Department Gang Unit, the West Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG), the National Alliance of Gang Investigators (NAGIA) and the Texas Gang Investigators Association (TGIA) are joining forces. Together they seek to remind the community that Monday, September 16 is International Gang Awareness Day.

The EPPD Gang Unit has teamed up with the West Texas Anti-Gang Center to develop a website called Stop West Texas Gangs. The website is specifically designed to help the citizens of West Texas, including the Concho Valley, prevent gang activity.

The website allows the public to submit anonymous crime tips that may be related to gangs. The website also has resources on the dangers of gangs and information about prevention services available in the West Texas area.

The El Paso Police Department Gang Unit says that gangs are often involved in a multitude of criminal activities including, theft of automobiles, robberies, human trafficking, child exploitation, and more. The El Paso Police Department would like to remind you that if you see something, say something.

You can learn more and report any suspected gang related activity at the website Stop West Texas Gangs — https://stopwesttexasgangs.org . In an emergency always call 911.