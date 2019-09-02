El Burro Loco hosts fundraiser for 5 year-old diagnosed with cancer

San Angelo, Texas- An online article started it all. El Burro Loco owner, Jessie Noriego decided it was time to lend a helping hand for a little boy he didn’t know.

” I’m doing a fundraiser for Liam Price. I get emotional. He’s a 3 or 5 year old kid that’s got cancer. We are trying to raise money for him and that’s what we are all trying to do.”

Facebook post inviting members of the facebook group, “Liam the Warrior” the fundraiser hosted by El Burro Loco.

Nicknamed “Liam the Warrior”, Liam, age 5, has been battling cancer since 2016.

“I’ve seen him on facebook, seen a lot of articles on him and I thought we needed to do something. And I just started pulling it together. His grandma and mom are from my home town, Sonora.”

“They are good people and he’s a little boy. Everybody deserves a chance at life. I think we can help. That’s what this is basically about.”