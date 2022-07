SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s almost that time to start getting ready to go back to school so here are some important dates to mark on the calendar.

2022

August

August 17 – First Day of School

September

September 5 – Holiday – Labor Day

October

October 7 -Student Holiday

October 10 – Holiday – Columbus Day | Indigenous Peoples’ Day

November

November 21 – 25 – Holiday – Thanksgiving Break

December

December 9 – Student Holiday

December 16 – Early Release

December 19- December 30 – Holiday – Winter Break



2023

January

January 2 – Student Holiday

January 3 – Start of 2nd Semester

January 16 – Holiday – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

February

February 20 – Presidents Day

March

March 3 – Student Holiday

March 13 – March 17 – Holiday – Spring Break

April

April 7 – Holiday – Good Friday

May

May 5 – Student Holiday

May 26 – Last Day of School / Early Release

May 27 – Graduation

May 29 – Holiday – Memorial Day

Call 325.947.3700 for more information