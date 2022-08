SAN ANGELO, Texas — “Meet the Teacher” events prior to the first day of school allow students and parents to get class assignments, meet their teachers for the upcoming school year, drop off school supplies, and visit classrooms according to SAISD.

Alta Loma : August 16 (11:30 AM – 1 PM)

: August 16 (11:30 AM – 1 PM) Austin : August 16 (12:30 – 1:30 pm)

: August 16 (12:30 – 1:30 pm) Belaire : August 16 (11:30 AM – 1 PM)

: August 16 (11:30 AM – 1 PM) Bonham : August 15 (4:30 – 6:30 PM)

: August 15 (4:30 – 6:30 PM) Bowie: August 15 (4:30 – 5:30 PM)

August 15 (4:30 – 5:30 PM) Bradford : August 15 (12 – 1 PM)

: August 15 (12 – 1 PM) Crockett : August 16 (12 – 1 PM)

: August 16 (12 – 1 PM) Fannin : August 15 (12 – 1 PM)

: August 15 (12 – 1 PM) Fort Concho : August 12 (11:30 – 1 PM)

: August 12 (11:30 – 1 PM) Glenmore: August 15 (11:30 – 1 PM)

August 15 (11:30 – 1 PM) Goliad : August 16 (12 – 1 PM)

: August 16 (12 – 1 PM) Holiman : August 15 (5 – 6 PM)

: August 15 (5 – 6 PM) Lamar : August 15 (4:30 – 5:30 PM)

: August 15 (4:30 – 5:30 PM) McGill : August 15 (5:30 – 6:30 PM)

: August 15 (5:30 – 6:30 PM) Reagan : August 16 (3 – 4 PM)

: August 16 (3 – 4 PM) San Jacinto : August 16 (3 – 4 PM)

: August 16 (3 – 4 PM) Santa Rita: August 15 ( 5- 6 PM)