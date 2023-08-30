WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting Friday, there are new punishments for students caught vaping or using e-cigarettes on school grounds.

Texas lawmakers passed House Bill 114 during the legislative session, requiring school districts to implement mandatory DAEP placements for students found in possession of using, selling giving or delivering e-cigarettes on school grounds or at school-related events.

The FDA regulates vaping products as tobacco products and requires manufacturers to get permission before selling them. Some e-cigarettes resemble school items like USB drives and highlighters, in an effort to hide from school administrators.

“I know we always talk about the school-to-prison pipeline, and this is one of those things where our legislators are not helping in that area,” Waco ISD Board Member At Large Keith Guillory said. “So if we can get involved with them, with our churches and with our rec centers and just get the information out to our students and to our families and so we can give our students that warning not to bring these items to the school campuses.”

In addition, students found with a THC vape cartridge will be charged with a state felony. While the American Cancer Society does not know the exact long-term effects of vaping, they do know it is tied to serious lung disease.

“We struggled,” Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said. “We saw more vapes last year, I believe, than probably previously in this district, and we’ve been working on that. But this is a harsh punishment, and we need our kids in classrooms, not in the deep.”

The law will go into effect this Friday, Sept. 1, with hopes to decrease e-cigarette use among minors.