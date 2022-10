SAN ANGELO, Texas —Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff and KLST Nathan Mayers discuss recent updates in SAISD.

Topics discussed included National Principles month, Atmos Energy providing all SAISD first graders with the book, “If You Give A Mouse A Cookie,” a free concert led by professionally trained Pianist from Washington D.C., Dr. Smit along with SAISD music students and students holidays on Friday, October 7 and Monday, October 10.