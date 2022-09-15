SAN ANGELO, Texas — Carolyn McEnrue and Whitney Wood representing SAISD discuss updates with SAISD.

Wood dives into the discussion of free and reduced lunches without the Federal funding being able to provide free lunches for all and how parents of SAISD students are asked to fill out the free and reduced lunch application.

The grace period covering all students will be coming to an end on September 26, making it even more important to fill out the aforementioned application.

The application will be available on the SAISD website on September 16, 2022.

La Esperanza and SAISD will be hosting an Immunizations clinic Monday, September 18 located at the admin offices at 1621 University Avenue from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. It asked that parents bring insurance, photo IDs, and shot records.

Friday, September 16 is a student holiday for high schoolers while educators complete professional learning cycles.