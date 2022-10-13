SAN ANGELO, Texas — Deputy Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Farrah Gomez and KLST Carolyn McEnrue discuss current updates with SAISD on October 13, 2022.

These updates include financial aid applications for outgoing seniors such as FASFA and TASFA as well as additional financial aid opportunities.

San Angelos Region Service Center will be hosting free sessions to assist parents and students through the financial aid process. They will be at Central on Tuesday, October 18, and at Lake View on Thursday, October 20 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

On Friday, October 14 there will be an immunization clinic available to all SAISD students at Glen Middle School from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Coach Tony Walker from Central High School has been honored with a Life Time Member Award from the Texas Associations of Gymnastics for his outstanding service.

Both Lake View and Central High School teams will be playing at home this week with Lake View playing the night of October 13 and Central playing the night of October 14.