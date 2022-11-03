SAN ANGELO, Texas — Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff and KLST Carolyn McEnrue discuss current updates with SAISD.

Dr. Dethloff talked about the proposed Sustainability Plan to reduce the number of SAISD elementary schools from 17 to 14. “Most elementary schools range from 500 to 600 students, ours range from 260 students to about 500 students.” he continued by pointing out a loss of student enrollment over the last three years and buildings having outdated infrastructure.

On November 15, 17 and 28 there will be public forums to discuss the subject with the community at Alta Loma, San Jacinto and Regan elementary schools, all of which may be directly affected by the proposed Sustainability Plan.

Dr. Dethloff said SAISD is currently looking at elementary schools, Alta Loma joining Fannin, Austin joining McGill, and San Jacinto moving to Regan.

Central High School Swim Team won first place in both boy’s and girl’s competitions at the CHS Invitational.

The Lake View Bobcats will take on the Estacado Chiefs in high school football in an upcoming home game.