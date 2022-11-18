SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Carolyn McEnrue and Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff discussed recent updates in SAISD.

Thanksgiving break for SAISD students will be from November 21, 2022, until November 25, 2022. There will not be an early release on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Substitute education appreciation day is on Friday, November 18 and SAISD has increased compensation for their substitute teachers. Mondays and Fridays are the hardest days to fill and so SAISD has increased rates to $140 on those days for certified teachers. Tuesday and Thursday rates are $100 for certified teachers and $90 for uncertified teachers.

SAISD will host more public forums regarding the Proposed Sustainability Plan to reduce and combine SAISD elementary schools.

The Central High School Speech and Debate Team recently competed on the national level and three members have qualified to move to the next level of the competition.