SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Carolyn McEnrue and Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff discuss recent updates in SAISD.

“The Dot” by Peter Reynolds was donated to every second grader in SAISD and Dr. Dethloff had the opportunity to read the book to Fort Concho elementary students.

SAISD Senior Day was a big success in helping students prepare for their future and career pathways.

Playoff games started today, November 10, 2022, with Central Highschool on the road to El Paso playing Eastwood.

SAISD staff member Christy Diego, Director of Emergent Bilingual was a recipient of the Oustanding Communicator Award at the 23rd Annual San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Celebration of Diversity Awards Luncheon.