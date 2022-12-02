SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Carolyn McEnrue and SAISD Community Relations Director, Molly Turk, discuss current updates with SAISD.

San Angelo Reads was launched in December of 2020 as a community-wide literacy program to promote and encourage reading inside and outside the classroom. Every year the program celebrates its launch and will be hosting its 3rd annual event on December 7, 2022.

SAISD students will spend the day completing activities focused on literacy. Community partners have donated books to the students and will also be coming out to read to them.

Whataburger has also donated a copy of Sky Color by Peter Reynolds to all SAISD third-grade students. By the time students reach third grade if they are not reading on grade level studies have shown it may take them longer to catch up to their peers making it four times more likely for the student to drop out of school.

There will also be a pop-up party o at San Angelo Stadium on Wednesday, December 7. Everyone is invited and the event will feature the Grinch, Santa, read-alouds, more opportunities for kids to receive books and other festive games to celebrate literacy.

The event will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the Stadium parking lot off Knickerbocker.

A two-year, $300,000 dollar grant from the Department of Defence was given to SAISD o promote their STEM College Readiness Program for high school students currently in STEM and Advanced placement. The grant provides extra training for teachers and scholarships for SAISD students.

For more information regrading the events on December 7, 2022 go to saisd.org/read