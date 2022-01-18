SAN ANGELO, Texas – TLCA San Angelo announced that a new bus stop will be available to those living in the College Hills/Southland area.

According to a release from TLCA, San Angelo, the new bus stop location is at the Texas Leadership Public Schools District Administration Offices and The Life Church Offices located at 3522 W. 306 Loop.

School Bus Pick Up/Drop Off Times:

Morning Pick Up: 7:00 a.m.

Afternoon Drop Off: 4:15 p.m.

For those wanting to sign up for the new school bus stop, click here.

For more information about the new bus stop location, contact Bus Director, Nathan Bosworth at Jack.Bosworth@TexasLeadership.net.

Courtesy: TLCA San Angelo