AUSTIN, Texas – First Book, an online group of educators serving kids living in poverty, agreed to work alongside the Texas Center for the Book for this year’s Lone Star Día occurring on April 30th, in order to bring multicultural children’s books to Texas Libraries.

The Lone Star Día Grant provides $200 credits for books to support libraries and literacy nonprofits serving children in need. This credit allows these organizations to purchase diverse titles to develop their own Lone Star Día and expand the availability of diverse books for children.

Librarians will be able to use these funds to purchase books on the Book First Marketplace. The Book First Marketplace offers a variety of titles for children in its Stories For All Project™ collection. However, libraries that are not eligible for the grant may be able to apply for a limited number of $100 Amazon gift cards to help further develop their multicultural book collection.

“We are so excited to be able to provide this support to Texas Libraries in celebration of Lone Star Día once again this year,” said Gloria Meraz, Director and Librarian at the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. “Lone Star Día can be a great way to encourage and reinforce the power of reading among all people in our communities.”

This year marks the 26th anniversary of National Children’s Day/Book Day, also known as Lone Star Día, founded by Texas author and literacy advocate Pat Mora in 1996. “The Texas Center for the Book encourages a love of books and reading among children of all cultures,” said Texas State Library and Archives Commission Coordinator Rebekah Manley. “We encourage libraries, schools, churches, and other allied organizations to discover ‘book joy’ year-round.”

The Texas Center for the Book is one of 50 different state centers that is affiliated with the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress. The Texas center also operates under the direction of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. All funding for the Texas Center for the Book is provided by the Edouard Foundation and the Friends of Libraries and Archives of Texas.

First Book, founded in 1992, is a nonprofit social enterprise that works to ensure educational equality for children in need. Over the years, First Book has distributed more than 200 million books to schools and services tending to low-income families.

For ways to apply for the Lone Star Día Grant, or other available grants, visit the Lone Star Día website.

For more information about events, cultural meals, and family celebrations please visit the Children’s Day, Book Day website. Free Program downloads, sample activities, and event posters are also provided through the website for schools or others looking to participate in Lone Star Día on April 30th.