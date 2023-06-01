SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo ISD has a wide variety of free, enriching summer program opportunities for SAISD students starting in June.

Elementary School Early Literacy Jump Start

This literacy camp is for current Kindergarten through 2nd graders and will focus on building foundational math and literacy skills to develop reading and writing and leadership skills.

Dates/Times: June 5, 2023 – June 29, 2023, Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Locations: Bradford Elementary, Crockett Elementary, and Lamar Elementary

Registration by invitation. Contact your student’s campus for more information.

Elementary School Bilingual Summer Program

This program is open to any current pre-kindergarten and kindergarten Emergent Bilingual student in SAISD. It is designed for English language learning with a focus on individual student needs.

Dates/Times: June 5, 2023 – June 29, 2023, Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Location: Bradford Elementary

To register or for more information: Email Christy Diego (Director of Emergent Bilingual) at christy.diego@saisd.org or call 325-947-3838 Ext. 798 (Se habla espanol)

Special Programs Extended School Year

Open to eligible students with disabilities, this program provides individualized instruction beyond the regular school year.

Dates/Times: June 5, 2023 – June 29, 2023, Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Location: Lamar Elementary, Central High School, and Lake View High School

To register or for more information: Registration by invitation. Contact your student’s campus for more information or Gentry Fields at gentry.fields@saisd.org or by phone at 325-657-4055 Ext. 364.

SAISD STEM Kids Camp

This one-day camp is an opportunity for students to explore future-ready STEM fun in engaging ways like robotics, coding, and working with Makerspace and the Innovation Station. The camp is open to all currently enrolled SAISD students who are in 2nd through 5th grade during the 2022-2023 school year.

Dates/Times: Choose from Wednesday, July 12, 2023, or Thursday, July 13, 2023, 8:30 a.m. – 3:50 p.m.

Location: Bowie Elementary

To Register: Registration opens on Monday, May 16, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. To register, please visit www.saisd.org/stemkidscamp.

Middle School Jump Start Summer Program

Incoming sixth graders can “jump start” their middle school experience. Students will experience middle school academics, specifically focused on reading and math, while also learning how to be successful in sixth grade.

Dates/Times: Four 2-day sessions to choose from including Monday to Tuesday, from 8:30 am -12:30 pm, or Wednesday to Thursday from 8:30 am – 12:30 pm. Camp availability is subject to first-come, first-served. Some Camps may fill faster than others. Camp 1: June 7-8, 2023, Wednesday-Thursday Camp 2: June 12-13, 2023, Monday-Tuesday Camp 3: June 14-15, 2023, Wednesday-Thursday Camp 4: June 19-20, 2023, Monday-Tuesday

Locations: Glen Middle School, Lincoln Middle School, Lone Star Middle School (students should attend the program at the middle school they will attend in the upcoming school year. Parents can determine which school their student is eligible to attend by entering their address in our Infofinder system.)

To Register, complete the form for the middle school your student will attend next year (the deadline to register is Tuesday, June 6th): Click here to register for the Glenn Middle School 6th Grade Jump Start Program Click here to register for the Lincoln Middle School 6th Grade Jump Start Program Click here to register for the Lone Star Middle School 6th Grade Jump Start Program



High School Credit Recovery and End-Of-Course (EOC) Prep Program

Central High School and Lake View High School will offer opportunities for students to recover credits that they did not successfully complete during the 2022-2023 school year.

Dates/Times: Credit Recovery Session 1: June 5-22, 2023, Monday through Friday from 8:30 am – 12:30 pm Credit Recovery Session 2: July 10-27, 2023, Monday through Thursday from 8:30 am – 12:30 pm End-Of-Course (EOC) Prep Program: June 5-22, 2023, Monday through Friday from 8:30 am – 12:30 pm

Locations: Central High School Main and Lake View High School

To Register: Contact your high school campus

SAISD Summer Athletic Camps

This summer SAISD coaches and staff will host camps for elementary through high school students for various sports. These camps are not free and do have registration fees that vary. Camps offered include the following sports: baseball, soccer, swimming, tennis, gymnastics, basketball, softball, volleyball and football.

For more information on camps, including dates, locations and fees to participate, visit www.saisd.org/departments/athletics/summer-camps.

Summer Meals Program

SAISD will also offer Summer Meal Program sites to provide children and teens ages 18 and younger healthy meals, including breakfast and lunch, starting in June at no cost. Children do not have to be classified as economically disadvantaged to participate, and there is no paperwork to complete.

Free meals will be available starting Monday, June 5 through July 7, 2023, at participating sites in San Angelo ISD and our local Boys and Girls Clubs.

For more information on the Summer Meal Program go here.