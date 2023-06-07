SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo ISD has shared a list of enriching learning resources for students of all grade levels to continue to grow and learn over the summer.
Elementary
- Amplify & Progress Learning
- Elementary school students have Amplify Reading and Progress Learning accounts that are accessible throughout the summer. Use a device and login through Clever to continue learning in reading & math! Emergent Bilingual students have access to Imagine Learning through Clever.
- Khan Academy Kids (PreK – 2nd Grade) & Khan Academy (3rd Grade & above)
- Khan Academy Kids and Khan Academy offer personalized learning so students can continue learning in all academic areas! Explore math, reading, science, art, history and more!
- SAISD Summer Programs & Camps
- SAISD Summer Programs: www.saisd.org summer programs
- SAISD Athletic Camps: www.saisd.org/departments/athletics/summer-camps
- Angelo State University Summer Camps & Conferences
- Keep Reading with Sora
- Sign into your Sora account and continue checking out books and audiobooks to read all summer long!
Middle School
- Progress Learning
- Middle school students have Progress Learning accounts that are accessible throughout the summer. Use a device and login through Clever to continue learning in reading & math!
- Khan Academy
- Khan Academy offers personalized learning so students can continue learning in all academic areas! Explore math, reading, science, art, history and more!
- SAISD Summer Programs & Camps
- SAISD Summer Programs: www.saisd.org summer programs
- SAISD Athletic Camps: www.saisd.org/departments/athletics/summer-cam
- Angelo State University Summer Camps & Conferences
- Keep Reading with Sora
High School
- SAISD Summer Programs & Camps
- SAISD Summer Programs: www.saisd.org summer programs
- SAISD Athletic Camps: www.saisd.org/departments/athletics/summer-camps
- Khan Academy
- Khan Academy offers personalized learning so students can continue learning in all academic areas! Explore math, reading, science, art, history and more!
- Explore Careers with CollegeBoard
- Get a jump start on planning your future with the career exploration tools on the College Board site. Peruse colleges and universities that match up with your hopes and dreams!
- Angelo State University Summer Camps & Conferences
- Keep Reading with Sora