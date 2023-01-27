SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — The Shannon Health Science Symposium Series will offer SAISD high school seniors following a Health Sciences pathway an introduction to healthcare career paths right here in San Angelo with Shannon Health.

This program was made possible with Shannon Health, the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Division, Howard College, and Angelo State University. The first part of the symposium series was hosted on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Howard College.

“We are so fortunate to have wonderful community partners like Shannon that are willing to

share with our students the many opportunities available to them in the healthcare field,”

said SAISD Director of Career and Technical Education Roxanne Fentress. “This partnership

allows us to identify specific career fields needed by Shannon and work to offer industry

based certifications to fulfill that need.”

Students had the opportunity to hear from Shannon department leaders to explore numerous career paths such as surgery, laboratory, therapy, respiratory, social work, radiology, pharmacy, clinic, and nursing. They discussed the training and education required for the variety of career options available, many of which are educational opportunities available in San Angelo at Angelo State University and Howard College.

“These students are the future of our workforce in healthcare,” said Pam Bradshaw, DNP, RN,

FAONL, Chief Operations Officer at Shannon Medical Center. “We are excited to share this

pathway with them and help them navigate how to begin this journey as they graduate High

School this spring. With the partnership of our exceptional educational institutions here, we

want to provide the very best opportunities for these students to achieve their dreams and

continue to live and work in our community.”

The Shannon Health Science Symposium Series will take place over the course of the

the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. At the conclusion of the symposium series, students who participated will have the opportunity to apply for the Margaret Shannon Scholarship which provides financial and educational support for those students pursuing post-secondary healthcare careers such as nursing, radiology technician, surgical technician, physical therapy and many more. The Margaret Shannon Scholarship is a full tuition-paid scholarship.

