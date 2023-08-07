SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — As the school year approaches, several schools in the Concho Valley have opted to change their schedule.

TLCA San Angelo and Eden ISD are joining Winters ISD to become some of the first schools in the area to shorten their school weeks from the traditional five days. Winters ISD transitioned at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year. Both TLCA San Angelo and Eden CISD announced their change heading into the 2023-2024 school year.

What encouraged the change:

Multiple school districts are having difficulties facing burnout and maintaining teachers. Shortening the school week has provided those working within the school district to have another day to create lesson plans, prepare for games and even allow students to get needed help if they have fallen behind.

Eden CISD superintendent Dr. Misty Gandy shared the first reason was teacher retention. “Our school district, like many rural schools in this area, are struggling to get teachers and remain fully staffed moving forward,” she said.

Eden has often been above the state average for the retention rate, however, they are trying to find ways to attract quality teachers to the area and help keep staff. “A great teacher in the classroom is the best way for students to learn and grow,” explained Dr. Gandy.

Eden’s second goal is to help with student attendance rates and increase enrollment.

TLCA San Angelo, which is a public charter school, shared that they saw how its educators continue rising to the challenge with grace, hustle and heart. In order to help combat burnout, the district felt that shortening to a four-and-a-half-day school week would help both its staff and students.

“We are like every other district in the state of Texas and probably the nation, I mean, finding substitute teachers, finding teachers makes things more and more difficult,” said Winters ISD Superintendent Sean Leamon. Thanks to this change, his attendance rate has increased.

“It’s amazing if you dangle that carrot in front of them who they’ll show up to school Monday through Thursday because they don’t want to be up here for four hours on a Friday,” he said.

How will the school year and school day change:

Although these school districts have headed in the same direction, they are all taking a different approach in order to reach the 76,500 minutes of instructional time required in House Bill 2610.

Eden CISD will be lengthening its school year by two weeks – starting one week sooner and ending one week later. The school days will be 50 minutes longer, with classes being let out at 4:20 p.m. Students will return on Aug. 9 and will go to school fice days a week all of Aug. In Sept., the students will start going to school Tuesday through Friday.

TLCA San Angelo will be having four and a half day-long school weeks. School will start 15 minutes earlier in the morning and will release at 3:45 p.m., however, on Fridays classes will release at 12:30 p.m. For the first two Fridays, Aug. 11 and Aug. 18, students will go to school for the entire day. Half days will start on Aug. 25.

Winters ISD, like Eden CISD starts off with the traditional five-day school week and then makes the switch to four days after the first six weeks. The district was able to add 25 minutes to their school days to maintain this requirement.

What will happen in the time off:

Despite the school districts having different days off or shortened, many of the same things will be happening in this ‘off’ time.

For rural school districts like Eden, having Monday off will allow its students and staff to make needed appointments. Dr. Gandy explained that citizens often have to travel at least 40 minutes to San Angelo to go to the doctor.

“Having a day of the week set aside where you can make doctors appointments was something that was very appealing,” she said.

The extra day also allows the district to provide high-dosage tutoring, which is required by House Bill 4545. “We will offer some accelerated learning opportunities for our secondary students who maybe need to do some credit recovery or need some tutoring,” said Dr. Gandy.

Although it looks like teachers could be getting a three-day weekend, Dr. Gandy shared that isn’t necessarily true for staff at Eden. Once a month teachers will have a professional learning day for required training. This also provides an extra day for planning, grading papers and preparing anything else teachers need for the week ahead. Dr. Gandy shared the school hopes that having Monday set aside will help create a better life and work balance for its staff.

For elementary students who need supervision while their parents are at work, Eden CISD will be offering child care.

Jenna Jones with TLCA San Angelo shared that like Eden CISD, students whose legal guardians need the support of the school to supervise their child will be able to stay at the school from 12:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Fridays. Students who remain at the school will get the chance to work on homework and participate in computer-based tutorials, intervention, and enrichment programs.

TLCA San Angelo also hopes that this extra time out of the classroom each week will allow teachers to complete things that need to be done for the next week.

Winters ISD remains open on the Fridays that they are off – providing breakfast and lunch to its students as well as child care for students who need supervision. High school students also get the chance to come in and work on projects, prepare for games and complete any school work.

Leamon shared that this year they hope to do field trips for students on Fridays. These field trips will give the students the chance to be involved and immersed in different aspects of the community. “A school’s job is to expose kids to different things and it’s hard during the school year,” he explained. “Our goal is this year is that we’re going to plan, a field trip once a six weeks for any student that wants to show up on that Friday.”

No matter the approach, schools in the Concho Valley are taking the steps they feel are needed to help their students, teachers, staff and community.