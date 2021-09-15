San Angelo Nursing & Rehab awards scholarship to Angelo State student

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On September 14, 2021, San Angelo Nursing & Rehab awarded Madeline Trevino with a $1,000 Scholarship for furthering her education in healthcare, according to a release from the San Angelo Nursing & Rehab on Wednesday.

Madeline Trevino, a San Angelo native and first-time freshman and pursuing a nursing degree from Angelo State University, is a family member to one of San Angelo Nursing & Rehab CNAs and was the winner of the SANR Scholarship Fund.

The San Angelo Nursing & Rehab (SANR) Scholarship was created to further the education of an employee’s family member who is attending college in a qualified healthcare program.