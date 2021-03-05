San Angelo ISD to host Thank you Event for SAISD Facilities and Maintenance Team

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Friday, March 5, 2021, San Angelo ISD will host a thank you event for the SAISD Facilities and Maintenance team in appreciation of their dedication to keeping our students and staff safe during this unique year, and most recently for their support that enabled the District to open our schools safely following the historic winter weather and water crisis in February.
At 8:30 am, custodians will be thanked and at 9:30 am, maintenance and grounds
crew members. The event will include live music by the Lake View High School Mariachi.
SAISD is thankful for our hard working custodians, maintenance and grounds folks- who
embody how our people make the difference at SAISD.
Courtesy: San Angelo ISD Communications Department