San Angelo ISD partners with Atmos Energy and other supporters to distribute books to 4th and 5th Graders

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo ISD 4th and 5th grade students received their very own copy of a chapter book from the “Hank the Cowdog: Ranch Life” series by John Erickson donated by Atmos Energy and an anonymous donor in collaboration with their literacy initiative, San Angelo READS!

“Hank the Cowdog: Ranch Life Series 1”, which was given to 4th grade students, follows Hank as he teaches students all about ranching and raising livestock while “Hank the Cowdog: Ranch Life Series 4”, which was given to 5th grade students, Hank teaches students all about the four seasons in West Texas.

In celebration, SAISD shared two live read alouds of “Hank the Cowdog” on the SAISD District’s Facebook page, which are also available on the San Angelo READS! online library of read aloud videos.

Mrs. Cheri Braden, Director of Campus Academic Support at SAISD, read the first chapter of “Hank the Cowdog: Ranch Life 4” to a class of 5th grade students at San Jacinto Elementary.

Mrs. Rochel Blakemore from Atmos Energy read to a class of 4th graders at Belaire Elementary the first two chapters of “Hank the Cowdog: Ranch Life 1”. At both read alouds, Heritage Park’s Candis Hicks brought along her great friend Hank the Cowdog to join in on the event and meet with students.

“This gift is one of hundreds made by Atmos Energy as part of an enterprise-wide Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities drive to invest in educational, literacy, energy assistance, and food security resources across the 1,400 communities it serves,” said Rochel Blakemore, Manager of Public Affairs at Atmos Energy. “Our

outreach benefits school districts with everything from backpacks and water bottles to nutritious meals to books that help early childhood learners read on level by third grade. Atmos Energy is grateful for the partnership we have with SAISD working together to support academic success for all students.”

San Angelo ISD is proud to partner with Atmos Energy to continue to meet their goal of providing a book to each of our elementary students this school year. SAISD extend a special thanks to Atmos Energy for their support of San Angelo READS! and the students of SAISD and compliment them on their support of literacy in our community.

“We are so grateful to Atmos Energy for their generosity and partnership! Our students were so excited to receive a book of their own, to keep. The read aloud was incredibly motivating and inspiring for our young readers!” said Belaire Elementary Principal Laura Eubank.

The San Angelo READS! community-wide literacy initiative was founded by San Angelo ISD in 2020 to promote and encourage reading and the SAISD future-ready learner profile attributes among SAISD students and the greater San Angelo community.

The goal of the literacy initiative is to increase awareness of the importance of literacy and to inspire a love for reading. The initiative is driven by statistics which show how vitally important literacy is to providing all students with the opportunities to succeed at a young age. Children and teenagers who read for pleasure on a daily or weekly basis score better on reading and writing tests than infrequent or non-readers.

Follow the San Angelo ISD Facebook, Twitter, and website, www.saisd.org/read, to stay up-to-date on San Angelo READS!, and mark your calendars for December 9, 2021, when SAISD and the community will celebrate our second annual San Angelo READS! Day. Community members are encouraged to share how they celebrate reading through the hashtag, #SAISDReads.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the country’s largest natural gas-only distributor. We safely deliver reliable, affordable, efficient and abundant natural gas to more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states located primarily in the South. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our

business and infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. Atmos Energy manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas.

Courtesy: San Angelo ISD, Atmos Energy