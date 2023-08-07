SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — San Angelo ISD welcomed 120 new SAISD professionals to the District during the annual New to the SAISD Team Tailgate on Tuesday.

The event took place in the San Angelo Stadium parking lot, kicking off three days of professional learning and development.

”This is one of our favorite annual events,” said Dr. Farrah Gomez, SAISD Deputy Superintendent

and Chief Academic Officer. “The energy and enthusiasm is contagious. It sets the

tone for our entire school year with our new professionals.”

According to an SAISD press release, almost 40 local businesses and organizations attended the tailgate to show their support for the new SAISD team members. Some attendees included the SAISD Board of Trustees, Angelo State University, Howard College, DESK (Donate Educational

Supplies for Kids), Shannon Health and La Esperanza Clinic.

“In SAISD, we always say we have the best community partners,” said Dr. Gomez. “This is evident at the tailgate where we not only welcome new professionals to SAISD but to the entire community of San Angelo. Our staff are greeted with a warm welcome and sunny disposition by all of our community partners.”

The 2023-2024 school year begins Thursday, August 17, 2023. Enrollment for new and returning students is available at www.saisd.org/enroll.

To stay up-to-date on San Angelo ISD, visit the SAISD website at www.saisd.org