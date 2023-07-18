SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On Monday, July 17, 2023, during the Regular Board Meeting, the San Angelo ISD Board of Trustees voted in favor of selecting Thompson & Horton, LLC, a consulting and law firm, to facilitate a superintendent search.

The firm will be responsible for finding and hiring a new superintendent to replace Dr. Carl Dethloff, who announced his retirement will be in December 2023. Thompson & Horton, LLC has facilitated superintendent searches for districts across Texas, including Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, Kerrville ISD, McKinney ISD and Northside ISD.

While not exclusively a search firm, Thompson & Horton, LLC specializes in helping Texas school districts find superintendent candidates. The company began conducting candidate searches 22 years ago and have conducted more than 200 successful contracted searches.

Thompson & Horton, LLC will assist the Board of Trustees through the superintendent search process, looking at both internal and external candidates.

The tentative timeline for the search is as follows: