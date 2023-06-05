SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo ISD’s Superintendent, Dr. Carl Dethloff, has announced his plans to retire after a 33-year career.

“As you may have learned earlier today, it is with mixed emotion that I announced to our school board and leadership team that I have made the decision to retire,” said Dr. Dethloff on SAISD’s Facebook page.

This year marks Dr. Dethloffs 33rd year in Texas Public Schools, his 15th year in San Angelo and his 9th year serving as superintendent for San Angelo ISD.

“I have grown not only as a public-school leader, but as a person, father, and husband due to the wise counsel and positive example set by so many community leaders, friends, and colleagues. San Angelo has been a blessing to our family, and for that, I extend my deepest gratitude, ” said Dr. Dethloff.

Dr. Dethloff continued by thanking the San Angelo ISD Board of Trustees for giving him the opportunity to serve SAISD and commended the growth of the school district. He also thanked the community of parents within SAISD for their support.

Dr. Dethloff will officially retire in December 2023 and work for a non-profit education organization in Texas, exclusively representing the interests of children and providing fair funding levels for school districts and teachers.

“Simply put, Judy and I believe the time is right to swing open the retirement gate and follow the path to our next adventure. Although I will not be in close proximity, my support and love for the students and staff will not diminish, ” said Dr. Dethloff, “I will fondly remember the friendships and partnerships we have established in our community working on the behalf of students and families.”

To read Dr. Dethloff’s full letter to the community go here.