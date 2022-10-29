SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAISD has partnered with Ethicon, a Johnson & Johnson company, the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, Howard College, and Angelo State University to offer an exclusive four-part symposium series called STEM²D.

The experience was offered to high school Career and Technical Education (CTE) seniors graduating with a STEM endorsement. They hosted the first part of the symposium series at Howard College and focused on introducing students to STEM career paths right here in San Angelo with Ethicon and introduced them to the products they manufacture.

Rotation topics included Ethicon programming engineers covering engineering principles, technology and equipment on the manufacturing line and a game with one machine testing product quality, the Ethicon recruitment team discussed the culture and perks of working at Ethicon, product managers gave insight into the manufacturing process, and Ethicon Plant Manager David Quiros hosted a question-and-answer session where students asked questions like “What kind of product do you make?”, “What does an Engineer do day to day at Ethicon?”

and “Why is product quality important to Ethicon?”

The Ethicon STEM2D four-part symposium series will take place over the course of this

2022-2023 school year. During the remaining three series, students will have an opportunity

to tour Angelo State University’s Engineering School, learn about Howard College’s STEM

Programs and organizations, and tour Ethicon’s manufacturing facility here in San Angelo. At

the conclusion of the symposium series, students who took part will have the opportunity

to apply for scholarships and interview for internships at Ethicon.

Find out more by vising their website at: www.stem2d.org/

CC SAISD