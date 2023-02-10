SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — During the month of February, San Angelo ISD students in 5th grade and 8th grade begin planning for their transitions into higher levels of education.

SAISD 5th graders recently had the opportunity to tour their middle school campuses. These students will begin completing a Google Form in class to indicate their class preferences for 6th grade. Students will bring home a course verification form no later than Monday, February 27, 2023, for parents/guardians to review their student’s class preferences, and parents/guardians can make comments and request changes.

All course verification forms should be returned to the student’s elementary campus by Monday, March 6, 2023.

8th graders will attend a transition fair which provides students time to learn about the important aspects of planning for high school including graduation requirements and the different programs of study offered through Career and Technical Education (CTE), fine arts, athletics and more.

The transition fairs are scheduled on the following dates:

Glenn Middle School Transition Fair: February 17, 2023

Lincoln Middle School Transition Fair: February 10, 2023

Lone Star Middle School Transition Fair: February 17, 2023

Students will work with their middle school counselor to complete the transition process and each student’s plan will be accessible using the online platform, Xello, over the next few weeks (Information on how to login into Xello will be communicated by your student’s campus).

Parents/guardians will be able to work with their students to make changes to the plan in Xello through Friday, March 10, 2023. Graduation plans will be finalized by the end of the day Friday, March 10, 2023.

To learn more about the transition process for your student’s school:

https://central.saisd.org/transition

https://lakeview.saisd.org/transition

https://glenn.saisd.org/transition

https://lincoln.saisd.org/transition

https://lonestar.saisd.org/transition

For more information, please contact your student’s current or future middle school counselor.

Glenn Middle School Counseling Center: (325) 947-3841 x128

Lincoln Middle School Counseling Center: (325) 659-3550 x128

Lone Star Middle School Counseling Center: (325) 947-3871 x128