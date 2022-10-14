SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAISD senior welding students were able to participate in the inaugural Fabricators Recruitment Day where they were able to connect with future job opportunities after graduation.

This event brought together five local businesses currently looking to hire for fabrication offering 19 graduating seniors from SAISD’s two-year welding certification program welding positions.

The companies that were part of the Recruitment Event were Pis Oilfield Products and

Services, Dragon Products, ALNC Inc. Steel Fabrication, Long Industries and TriCor Steel

Manufacturing LLC.

“As soon as I walk across that graduation stage, I want to be out there making money,” said CHS senior Preston Van Klaveren, “With the help of [SAISD CTE Welding Instructor] Mr. Mitchell… He’s setting us up for the real world by having us work on these projects… I’ve gotten more confident going into the real world.”

Following Klaverens interviews he received three follow-up interviews and has now accepted a position with Dragon Products, officially starting in June.

“It’s fundamental and powerful to bring teams of professionally-minded student craft workers with our local steel fab companies. We look forward to doing this again,” said Michael Looney, Vice President of Economic Development at the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce and San Angelo Regional Manufacturers Alliance.

Not only are the students and faculty excited about this program so are local employers,

“I’m definitely excited about the kids that are coming in because there’s a need for workers,

trade people, whether it’s mechanics, diesel, or welding, so it’s always good that the high

schools are taking the initiative to make trades like this important.” ALNC Inc. Safety Manager

Emmanuel Lopez said.

The CTE program provides SAISD students with unique opportunities and an array of options to explore for their individual success. SAISD currently offers 13 State approved Industry-based certifications with the most popular being, Certified Nurse Assistant, Educational Aide 1 and Welding.

CC SAISD