SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Summer is starting to wrap up with the new school year just over the horizon. To prepare students for the new school year SAISD has released school supply lists.

San Angelo ISD does not provide a standardized school supply list for high school students. Any supplies needed for high school courses will be communicated by each teacher beginning on the first day of instruction.

The first day of school is Thursday, August 17.

Elementary

Middle School