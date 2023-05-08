SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo ISD staff gathered on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the San Angelo Stadium for a district-wide celebration of the 2022-2023 school year, and honored outstanding staff for their service to the district.

The celebration included recognition of employees for milestone years of service where service pins were awarded for 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, and 35 years of continuous service to San Angelo ISD.

“District Celebration is one of our favorite days of the year. We recognize milestone years of service, our teachers of the year and employees of the year, but we also get to celebrate the many accomplishments that would not be possible without the contributions of all of our SAISD Difference Makers,” said Deputy Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Farrah Gomez. “It takes each employee, in all job families, to serve our students and families. We are better together and that’s what makes district celebration such a great event.”

Retiring staff members were also recognized during the event where the Deputy Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Farrah Gomez, stated that cumulatively these staff members represented over 776 years of service to San Angelo ISD and 988 years of service to public education.

Outstanding employees of SAISD were given special awards which included individual campus Teachers of the Year and overall district Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year, Substitute Teachers of the Year, New to Profession Employee of the Year, Instructional Support Employees of the Year, and Support Employees of the Year such as Custodial, Maintenance, and Transportation.

Special Award Recipients

Secondary Teacher of the Year: Rachal Brewster, Lake View High School

Elementary Teacher of the Year: Veronica Stapper, Glenmore Elementary

Instructional Support Employee of the Year: Megan Okerstrom, Holiman Elementary

Non-Instructional Support Employee of the Year: Teresa Wood, Crockett Elementary

Child Nutrition Employee of the Year: Brad Hill

Custodial Employee of the Year: Rosie Reyna

Maintenance and Grounds Employee of the Year: Jaime Martinez, Grounds

Transportation Employee of the Year: Mauricio Franco, Diesel Mechanic

New to the Profession Employee of the Year: John Hopkins, Career and Technical Education (CTE)

Champion of Literacy: Suzanne Grover, Lone Star Middle School

High School Substitute Teacher of the Year: Carol Hampton

Middle School Substitute Teacher of the Year: Maritza Pineda

Elementary School Substitute Teacher of the Year: Amy Lara

