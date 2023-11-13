SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo ISD Board of Trustees has named Dr. Christopher Moran as the SAISD lone finalist for Superintendent during the regular board meeting on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Dr. Moran is a 32-year veteran educator and Whitehouse ISD’s current superintendent. He will be replacing Dr. Carl Dethloff as superintendent, a position he has held since July 2015. Dr. Dethloff will retire as superintendent at the end of December 2023 following a 33-year career serving Texas public schools.

The Board of Trustees will vote on Dr. Moran after the state-mandated 21-day waiting period.

“It is a joy and honor to be named Lone Finalist of San Angelo ISD,” said Dr. Moran. “The Moran family is looking forward to joining a wonderful community in West Texas with strong values and a love for every student. We are committing our very best every day for the entire San Angelo community.”

During his time with Whitehouse ISD, Dr. Moran prioritized student learning and readiness, safety and well-being through the implementation of a District-Wide Curriculum Management Tool, aligned curriculum for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, updated professional learning communities for educators, and a comprehensive school safety program. These efforts have helped Whitehouse ISD to excel in academics and normalize excellence in student engagement and success, staff communication, and professional development.\

Dr. Moran first stepped foot in the world of education as a teacher and basketball coach, then as a teacher/coach, assistant principal, and principal at Whitehouse ISD. After 12 years at Whitehouse ISD, he served as principal of Clear Lake High School in Clear Creek ISD where he led the campus from an acceptable to exemplary rating in just two years.

He served as the Superintendent of Schools for Brownsboro ISD before becoming the Superintendent of Schools for the highly-rated Whitehouse ISD in 2016 and has since served the approximately 5,000 students and 800 employees of the district.

Dr. Moran received his undergraduate degree from Evangel University and his graduate degree from The University of Texas at Tyler. He earned his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Stephen F. Austin State University in 2005. He has also received Post-Doctoral training through the Lamar University Center for Executive Leadership and the SMU District Leadership Fellows.

Dr. Moran is married to Christa Moran and is a proud father to four children, Rebekah, Elisabeth, Susanna, and David, and a grandfather of two. A lifelong learner, Dr. Moran serves on numerous local and state committees, including Vice President of the Texas Association of School Administrators, Texas Association of School Administrators Executive Committee member, SUPERnet Internet Consortium Managing Board Chair, and served on the Texas Education Agency Commissioner’s Cabinet.

He has earned accolades such as Superintendent of the Year in Region 7 in 2019 and High School Principal of the Year in Region VII in 2006.

“My fellow Trustees and I are happy to welcome Dr. Moran and his family to San Angelo and our incredible school district,” said SAISD Board President Dr. Taylor Kingman. “As a Board, we recognized in Dr. Moran all the qualities and values our West Texas community, staff and students expect in an educational leader. We are confident that his experience and commitment to students and staff will help us continue to grow future-ready graduates at San Angelo ISD.”

