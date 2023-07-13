SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo ISD’s Executive Director of Communications Molly Johnson Turk talked with Erin Hunter to talk 5 about upcoming Meet the Teacher and schedule pick up events for the 2023-2024 school year.

School will be back in full swing at SAISD campuses beginning Aug. 17. The district recently released schedules for Meet the Teacher and schedule pickup.

Elementary school students will get to meet their new teacher during Meet the Teacher.

“It’s an opportunity for those kids to drop off their school supplies, meet their teacher, tour their classroom and they also get to pick up some new technology that we are releasing called Smart Tag,” Turk explained.

Smart Tags will be used to purchase lunches, check out library books and bus ridership. Click here to find the schedule for Meet the Teacher.

During schedule pickup, middle school and high school students will get to their new schedules, if they are registered, pick up books and tour the campus. Visit the San Angelo ISD website to find more information on schedule pick up.

Throughout the summer the San Angelo READS! Book Patrol hand-delivered over 600 books to a handful of students and their siblings with the help of H.E.B., BeTheatre and Toys for Tots.

“Our goal with that is just to inspire a love of reading within our students and within our community because we know how critically important literacy is to our kids’ success,” said Turk.