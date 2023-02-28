SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On Monday, February 27, 2023, during the Regular Board Meeting, the San Angelo ISD Board of Trustees voted 6 to 1 in favor of the recommendation to combine and reduce some elementary campuses.

SAISD and the Board of Trustees collaborated with a west Texas architecture firm to complete a facility study of San Angelo elementary campuses. From this study, the firm provided SAISD with recommendations. The Sustainability Plan was created which was originally drafted to combine elementary campuses, moving from 17 elementary campuses to 14.

An official decision was made to combine Alta Loma Elementary attendance boundaries with Fannin Elementary and repurpose or shutter Alta Loma Elementary. This was also approved to combine Austin Elementary attendance boundaries with McGill Elementary and repurpose or shutter Austin Elementary. Both projects will begin in the 2024-2025 school year.

Only two trustees voted to combine San Jacinto Elementary attendance boundaries with Reagan Elementary and repurpose San Jacinto Elementary as a flagship Early Childhood Education Center for Pre-Kindergarten and 3 and 4-year-olds in the Early Childhood Special Education program. With five in opposition, trustees requested administration bring forward another recommendation and the updated recommendation will be made at the March regular meeting.

The benefits of the Sustainability plan were listed as providing larger campuses which in turn will provide students with more support, resources and opportunities. Economically SAISD has estimated an annual saving per shuttered campus of $500,000. These savings can then be invested in further improving educational resources for SAISD students.

For more information on SAISD’s Sustainability Plan go here.