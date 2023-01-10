SAN ANGELO, Texas — In October 2022, San Angelo ISD was recommended to combine and reduce some elementary campuses – the final Town Hall to discuss the recommendations with the community will be held virtually.

To take part in the virtual town hall, members of the public will need to join virtually using any mobile device or computer with access to the internet via Zoom, a video communications platform for video and audio conferencing.

A Zoom meeting identification link for the forum will be necessary. The Zoom identification link will be available at www.saisd.org/sustainability-plan on Thursday, January 12 at 8:00 am.

For those that wish to participate but need a device or internet access, SAISD may be able to assist if a timely request is made to communications@saisd.org.

The forum will contain a brief presentation overview of the Sustainability plan led by SAISD leadership and representatives from Parkhill, the West Texas architecture firm, and a question-and-answer portion.

Participants can submit their questions in the chat, and questions will be read by a member of the SAISD team and answered by our panel. The town hall will include the capability to engage in both English and Spanish language.

For more information on the Sustainability Plan, go here.

CC SAISD