SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo ISD has adopted a clear bag policy at stadium events for the 2023-2024 school year.

“This provides an additional layer of security and allows school personnel to quickly identify prohibited items,” said SAISD.

The clear bag policy applies to any visitor, spectator, or patron attending an event held at San Angelo Stadium. According to SAISD several neighboring school districts including Midland ISD, Ector County ISD, Lubbock ISD, Angelo State University, and more, have implemented clear bag policies in recent years.

“As one of the largest venues in the city, San Angelo Stadium frequently hosts large numbers of visitors,” said Executive Director of Student and Data Services Michael Kalnbach. “We want to do everything we can to keep our community as safe and secure as possible at our events.”

Clear Bag Policy CC SAISD



Fans will be able to bring the following style and size bag or package into the venue:

Bags that are clear plastic vinyl or PVC that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, no larger than 4.5″x6.5″ (approximately the size of a hand), with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the venue with one of the clear plastic bags

Examples of non-approved bags include:

Oversized Tote Bags

Camera cases

Tinted Plastic Bags

Fanny packs

Binoculars Cases

Printed Pattern Plastic Bags

Backpacks

Clear backpacks

Purses

Mesh Bags

Diaper Bags

Some exceptions can be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection and media with camera bags, which will be searched and will only be allowed with appropriate media credentials.

“While we understand that this new policy will take some adjustment, providing a safe and secure environment for all to attend is the highest priority of San Angelo ISD,” said Executive Director of Athletics Rodney Chant.

To learn more about the Clear Bag Policy, visit https://www.saisd.org/departments/athletics/clear-bag-policy.