SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — San Angelo ISD is hosting a back-to-school giveaway to celebrate the first day back to school on Thursday, August 17 – here’s how to enter!

Three recipients will be randomly selected to each receive one of three baskets.

To participate, follow these steps:

Like the post about the giveaway on the SAISD Facebook page.

Take a picture of your student on their first day of school this Thursday, August 17th Tip: Check out the #FirstDaySAISD printable sign to use for your first-day photo, available here. Only one submission per household. Families are encouraged to share their first-day pictures with the hashtag #FirstDaySAISD

Complete the First Day Photo Submission form here no later than Thursday, August 17th at 6 pm.

Families can also participate as an alternative to submitting a photo by emailing communications@saisd.org no later than Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 1 pm. The email must include the following information: sharing a hope or dream for your student for the school year, the name of the parent/guardian submitting the information and a contact phone number and email, the student name and school. Only one submission per household.

Three randomly-selected recipients of the baskets will be announced Friday, August 18 through SAISD’s Facebook account.

Each giveaway basket includes the following items donated by community partners: