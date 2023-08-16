SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — San Angelo ISD is hosting a back-to-school giveaway to celebrate the first day back to school on Thursday, August 17 – here’s how to enter!
Three recipients will be randomly selected to each receive one of three baskets.
To participate, follow these steps:
- Like the post about the giveaway on the SAISD Facebook page.
- Take a picture of your student on their first day of school this Thursday, August 17th
- Tip: Check out the #FirstDaySAISD printable sign to use for your first-day photo, available here.
- Only one submission per household.
- Families are encouraged to share their first-day pictures with the hashtag #FirstDaySAISD
- Complete the First Day Photo Submission form here no later than Thursday, August 17th at 6 pm.
Families can also participate as an alternative to submitting a photo by emailing communications@saisd.org no later than Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 1 pm. The email must include the following information: sharing a hope or dream for your student for the school year, the name of the parent/guardian submitting the information and a contact phone number and email, the student name and school. Only one submission per household.
Three randomly-selected recipients of the baskets will be announced Friday, August 18 through SAISD’s Facebook account.
Each giveaway basket includes the following items donated by community partners:
- three Kona Ice of San Angelo Klassic Kona gift cards, valued at $4 each,
- one $5 Tea2Go Tea’Nergy gift card,
- one ice cream bowl and spoon and a gift card from Dairy Queen,
- one “O-fish-ally back to school” delicious cookie by Cookie Joy of San Angelo,
- one bag of fresh kettle corn from Semper Fresh Kettle Corn,
- some company swag from Ener-Tel Services including: hat, cup, koozie, sunglasses, pen, notepad and more,
- one gift card to Ultimate Air Trampoline Park, valued at $25,
- one Gandy Ink umbrella, and
- one San Angelo READS! T-shirt and book to inspire a love of reading!