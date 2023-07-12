SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo ISD hosted its annual STEM Camp today, July 12, for second through fifth graders at Bowie Elementary.

At the camp, students participated in four sessions designed for exploration, creation and problem-solving, all taught by SAISD teachers. Through the camp, students learn about coding, maker space, robotics, drones, and more.

The goal of the camp is to bring stem to life in a fun and engaging way for free.

“I think that this is an opportunity for the students to really just explore, try things out, fail,” said digital innovation facilitator Brandon Ligon. “We’re all about failure here because we learn from our mistakes and that is the joy of this is that they come in, they get a little frustrated when they try to do some things but then they work through it and then they’re able to say ‘I started here, but I ended up here. Now I’ve got this amazing product that I’ve built or I’ve created’.”

It’s also a way to prepare students who wish to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering, or math.