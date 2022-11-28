SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD announced its partnership with the National Math and Science Initiative on Nov. 15 for both Lakeview High School and Central High School. SAISD, a military-connected school, launched its College Readiness Program with dedicated funding from the Department of Defense’s STEM Education & Outreach office through the Defense STEM Education Consortium.

“The DoD grant and the partnership with NMSI has helped us build an academic culture that

supports students in our advanced STEM courses’” said SAISD Director of Advanced

Placement and Fine Arts Tiffany Huebner. “The grant and partnership has provided our

teachers with training and classroom supplies as well as providing students with resources that

will help them be successful in the course and on the AP exams.”

According to a release from SAISD, it was found that students who participate in the NMSI CRP through military-connected schools average an increase in mastery of college-level concepts in both math and science of 45%. There is an average increase of 5.6% nationally.

Because military families move an average of six to 9 times during elementary and secondary schooling, the NMSI’s CRP found that the College Board’s Advanced Placement framework helped to preserve local control and create consistent learning across schools. SAISD shares that this means that students are on pace when they begin their first day at a new school, furthermore making the move a little easier on the student.

“NMSI’s college readiness program has proven to be exemplary in engaging students in STEM,

especially students who are historically underrepresented in these subject areas,” said DoD

STEM Director Louie Lopez. “The Department of Defense offers unique and immersive

internship and career opportunities across the Defense laboratories and centers, including

uniformed and civilian roles. STEM skills – such as critical thinking and problem solving – are

required for those opportunities, and set the foundation for success across other careers and

personal endeavors.”

The NMSI, a Dallas-based nonprofit, works with more than 1,300 U.S. high schools in 40 states to help improve student access and achievement in STEM education through teacher training, collaboration with campus leaders and student-focused resources. More than 300 U.S. schools have had significant enrollment among military-connected students as testing scores continue to improve for students in the program.