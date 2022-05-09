SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Thursday, May 5th, San Angelo ISD 2nd grade students received their very own

copy of “The Word Collector” by Peter H. Reynolds and a fun activity donated by The United Way of the Concho Valley as part of their “United We Read” program, and in

collaboration with San Angelo ISD’s literacy initiative, San Angelo READS! The Word Collector sends a clear message of the importance of words as powerful tools for expressing what you are thinking, feeling, and dreaming!

To celebrate SAISD shared the reading of “The Word Collector” live by President and CEO of The United Way of the Concho Valley, Ashley Ammons on the District’s Facebook page. If you missed it, it is available on the San Angelo READS! online library of read-aloud videos. ms. Ammons read live from San Jacinto Elementary to their 2nd-grade students and also helped them to complete their fun activity by creating their very own collection of words.

“United Way of the Concho Valley is proud to partner alongside San Angelo ISD and

their San Angelo READS! Initiative,” said United Way of the Concho Valley President and CEO Ashley Ammons. “United Way implemented United We Read to bring awareness to the importance of reading to and with children and support our priority of ensuring grade level readers by third grade. Today was an incredible day and the smiles and laughter of the students made the day even more special.”

Over 50 volunteers walked into every 2nd-grade classroom in SAISD to participate in United We Read, having reached more than 1,000 students. These volunteers came from the City of San Angelo, YMCA, ADACCV and many other organizations across our community to help make this day happen by delivering the books to our campus, reading aloud to classes, as well as assisting our students with their word collection activity.

The goal of the United We Read event is to promote reading to and with children. Reading aloud is one of the best ways to help children develop word mastery and grammatical understanding, which forms the basis for learning how to read. San Angelo ISD has partnered with the United Way of the Concho Valley to meet its goal of providing a book to each of our elementary students this

school year.

The San Angelo Reads! community-wide literacy initiative was founded by the District to promote and encourage reading and the SAISD future-ready learner profile attributes among SAISD students and the greater San Angelo community. The goal of the literacy initiative is to increase awareness of the importance of literacy and to inspire a love for reading

Follow the San Angelo ISD Facebook, Twitter, and website, www.saisd.org/read, to stay up-to-date on San Angelo Reads! and to find resources to help inspire a love

of reading. Community members are encouraged to share how they celebrate literacy and participate in San Angelo Reads! through the hashtag, #SAISDReads.