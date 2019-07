SAN ANGELO, TX - San Angelo takes the education of its teachers just as seriously as it does for their students. That's why this week sees SAISD teachers attending the annual Learning Palooza at Lakeview High School. As San Angelo students head out for their summer adventures, their teachers are preparing to head to school for themselves.

"We're very excited to be hosting our SAISD annual teacher professional learning conference," said Farrah Gomez, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources for SAISD. "It's June 11 through 13 at Lakeview High School. We do have a few sessions at a few other campuses but the bulk will all be held at Lakeview."