TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple College students who enroll in twelve or more hours of courses this fall will receive up to $1,500 to help with education expenses.

Prospective students can learn about this funding – as well as other Temple College grants, scholarships and assistance programs – by attending one of three Temple College Registration and Open House events taking place at the College’s three campuses over the next two weeks. These events are designed to introduce community members to the College, as well as provide a “one stop shop” to help students apply and register for the fall.

All community members are welcome to visit and participate in one or all of the College’s upcoming Open House events, which include:

Temple Main Campus

Tuesday, July 19

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Address: 2600 S. 1st Street, Temple, Texas, 76504

Taylor Campus

Tuesday, July 26

4-6 p.m.

Address: 516 N. Main St, Taylor, Texas, 76574

Hutto Campus

Wednesday, July 27

4-6 p.m.

Address: 1600 Innovation Blvd, Hutto, Texas 78634

Each event will feature food, games, door prizes, campus tours, meet-and-greet with the Leopard mascot, and one-on-one time with faculty and advisors. A grand prize will also be given away at each event.

For more information about Temple College’s Registration and Open House events, you can visit www.templejc.edu/openhouse.