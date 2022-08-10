SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD is experiencing an unprecedented bus driver shortage and increased student ridership.

SAISD is addressing the current shortage with a temporary delay of bus transportation for the morning pick-up and afternoon drop-off of our high school students, in grades 9-12, at Central High School, Central High School on Oakes, and Lake View High School for the first two weeks of school. There will be no change to elementary and middle school bus routes.

There are currently eight bus routes without drivers for the start of the school year and SAISD is looking to hire 12 bus drivers for the 2022-2023 school year. Transportation for high school students will resume Tuesday, September 6, 2022, after the Labor Day holiday.

SAISD is working towards a solution to the shortage of bus drivers and on Monday, August 15, 2022, the SAISD Board of Trustees will consider and vote on a recommendation by the administration to increase bus driver starting pay from $15 per hour to $20 per hour.

If you are interested in applying to be a bus driver the application can be found here.