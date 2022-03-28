WICHITA FALLS, Texas – JuliAnn Mazachek, Ph.D., will begin her tenure as the 12th president of Midwestern State University (MSU Texas) effective May 23. The official appointment was made today (March 28) by Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., chancellor of the Texas Tech University System (TTU System), following the 21-day waiting period required by state law.

Mazachek, who was unanimously selected as sole finalist for the position earlier this month by the TTU System Board of Regents, will become the second woman in the 100-year history of the university to serve as president. She currently serves as vice president for academic affairs, chief academic officer and associate professor at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to have been appointed to serve as the 12th president of MSU Texas,” said Mazachek. “I am thrilled to join the MSU Texas community in a few weeks and look forward to beginning our work together, building upon the university’s tremendous foundation of excellence and mapping our vision and plan for an outstanding future.”

As the university nears the completion of the spring semester, Mazachek is spending two days this week visiting with academic and governance groups on campus and will return in April to meet the community at large.

“It is an honor to appoint Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek as the 12th president of Midwestern State University,” said Mitchell. “MSU Texas is a university on the rise, and I am confident Dr. Mazachek matches this trajectory. She is a proven leader with an outstanding tenure in higher education and has achieved excellence at every level. There is a bright future ahead for MSU Texas, and I am excited to envision and achieve the potential for this remarkable institution and its surrounding communities under the leadership of Dr. Mazachek.”

Courtesy: Midwestern State University Texas